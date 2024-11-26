Galvin Flying at Boeing Field permanently closes

SEATTLE, Wash. — A Seattle flight school has closed its doors. After 94 years at Boeing Field, Galvin Flying shut down operations over the weekend.

Staff posted an announcement about the closure on their website on Monday.

“We hope that in some small way, we’ve inspired and uplifted everyone who has been part of our journey,” it says. “Thank you for allowing us to serve this extraordinary aviation community for so many unforgettable years. Your trust, support, and passion have meant the world to us.”

The statement does not share a reason for the closure.

The closure came as a surprise to King County. A statement from officials says they are ‘surprised and saddened’ to hear the news.

“Our thoughts are with the employees of Galvin Flying who will soon be out of a job, and with those students whose flight training will be disrupted,” the statement reads.

Aviation pioneer Jim Galvin founded Galvin Flying in 1930 – just three years after Charles Lindberg completed the first solo transatlantic flight.

Galvin Flying offered flight training, aircraft maintenance, charter flights, aircraft rentals, storage, and more.

KIRO 7 has reached out to staff at Galvin to learn more about the closure and what’s next for students and staff, and has not yet heard back.

©2024 Cox Media Group