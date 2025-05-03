Millions of dimes spill onto Texas highway after tractor-trailer crash, authorities say

A tractor-trailer carrying $800,000 in dimes overturned early Tuesday morning, scattering millions of coins across U.S. Highway 287 in Alvord, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. when the truck veered off the highway and rolled onto its side after the driver overcorrected, DPS officials said. The driver and a passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

The spill shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. 287 for most of the day. Crews worked for hours, using brooms, shovels, and heavy-duty vacuums to clean up the dime-covered roadway. The highway reopened around 7 p.m.

Photos and video from the scene showed responders collecting the coins by hand in some cases. Authorities have not said exactly how many dimes spilled, but the total value of the load was reported at $800,000.

The truck appears to belong to Western Distributing Transportation Corporation, a company that operates armored vehicles and transports federal cargo. A person who answered the phone at the company on Thursday declined to comment.

The U.S. Mint, which is responsible for producing the country’s coin supply, had not responded to a request for comment as of Thursday.

Alvord is located roughly 80 miles northwest of Dallas.

