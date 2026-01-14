Friend recalls Bothell woman discussing abuse before she was found dead

BREMERTON, Wash. — A Bremerton man accused of killing and dumping the body of a Bothell woman in the woods pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge Tuesday.

45-year-old Sean Harris is being held without bail in the killing of 27-year-old Mallory Barbour.

“She was always such a sweet, loving person,” said Kailyn, a young woman who identified herself as a former co-worker and friend of Barbour’s.

Barbour went missing last June – her body later found with gunshot wounds in a wooded area of Mason County in September.

Deputies arrested Harris at his Bremerton apartment, where Barbour also lived for several months.

During that time, Kailyn says she and Barbour were co-workers and became friends and she also quickly noticed something was wrong.

“She would start coming to work with bruises on her neck and she was wearing heavy makeup, so I could tell she was trying to cover stuff up,” said Kailyn.

Kailyn says Barbour talked about abuse and was scared to be around her roommate.

“She would come to work just saying that she was getting physically assaulted, things being thrown at her, screaming at her all the time,” she said.

Harris told investigators after Barbour moved out, she returned for a visit to pay back rent, before her disappearance.

“Before they found her, I knew that she wasn’t coming back – she was gone. She just needs the justice – she deserves it,” said Kailyn.

