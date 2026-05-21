Friday at 6: How law enforcement will combat possible drone threats during FIFA World Cup

SEATTLE — As the World Cup approaches, the King County Sheriff’s Office is ramping up efforts to keep fans safe by deploying new technology to combat potential drone threats.

“Our biggest concern — and so were all of our partners in Seattle and the feds — was how do we deal with the drone threat? We had no capability to deal with it,” Undersheriff Jeffrey Flohr with the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

The last time the U.S. hosted FIFA World Cup matches was in 1994, and threats have changed significantly since then.

KIRO 7 went out with the King County Sheriff’s Office as members did drone training in the Renton area.

On KIRO 7 News, Friday at 6 a.m., reporter Linzi Sheldon is finding out how the sheriff’s office is protecting the public with new equipment and training from the FBI.

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