Local

Fresh off the Super Bowl, Usher adds Seattle show to US tour

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Super Bowl Football Usher performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — Stepping off the stage in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Usher has announced new dates Monday morning for his U.S. tour -- and Seattle is included.

Along with adding more dates in Atlanta, Usher announced a concert at Climate Pledge Arena on Nov. 11.

Tickets are on sale Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

Fans can also sign up for a presale starting Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.

Guess what? NEW CITIES ADDED to USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE. I’m #COMINGHOME to the A-TOWN to kick it all off. Plus, 2...

Posted by Usher on Monday, February 12, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read