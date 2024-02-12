Fresh off the Super Bowl, Usher adds Seattle show to US tour

SEATTLE — Stepping off the stage in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Usher has announced new dates Monday morning for his U.S. tour -- and Seattle is included.
Along with adding more dates in Atlanta, Usher announced a concert at Climate Pledge Arena on Nov. 11.
Tickets are on sale Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.
Fans can also sign up for a presale starting Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.
What a show! @Usher #AppleMusicHalftime @RocNation | @AppleMusic pic.twitter.com/SV5Zwvfzbg— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024
Guess what? NEW CITIES ADDED to USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE. I’m #COMINGHOME to the A-TOWN to kick it all off. Plus, 2...Posted by Usher on Monday, February 12, 2024
