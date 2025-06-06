Free gun lockbox giveaway in King County today

KING COUNTY, Wash. — June 6 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and to commemorate this event, Public Health – Seattle & King County’s Regional Office of Gun Violence Prevention is partnering with community organizations and South King County cities to host free gun lockbox giveaway events throughout King County.

Each event will feature remarks from community safety experts and local government leaders, gun safety education, and free gun lockbox giveaways.

These events are free and open to all, and lockboxes will be distributed while supplies last.

Free community lockbox giveaway events on June 6:

Seattle Lockbox Giveaway, hosted with Community Passageways

• Time: 9 – 10:30 am

• Location: Parking lot at 23rd Ave - 2300 S Jackson St, Seattle

Renton Lockbox Giveaway, hosted with Freedom Project

• Time: 1 – 2:30 pm

• Location: Renton Community Center - 1715 Maple Valley Hwy, Renton

Kent Lockbox Giveaway, hosted with Community Passageways

• Time: 2:30 – 4 pm

• Location: City Hall Square – 220 4th Ave S, Kent

Skyway Lockbox Giveaway, hosted with Urban Family

• Time: 3 – 5 pm

• Location: Grocery Outlet parking lot – 11656 68th Ave S, Seattle

Burien Lockbox Giveaway, hosted with Progress Pushers

• Time: 4 – 5:30 pm

• Location: Burien City Town Square - 400 SW 152nd St, Burien

Auburn Lockbox Giveaway, hosted with The City of Auburn

• Time: 4 – 5:30 pm

• Location: Auburn City Hall - 25 W Main St, Auburn

Federal Way Lockbox Giveaway, hosted with Progress Pushers

• Time: 4 – 5:30 pm

• Location: Federal Way Community Center - 876 South 333rd St, Federal Way

Safe firearm storage is the best way to reduce the risk of unintentional shootings and injury, and prevent firearms from being stolen and misused by others. In order to help increase safe firearm storage, Public Health runs the Lock It Up program. Everyone who owns firearms can take action by locking up their guns, whether in their home or car.

©2025 Cox Media Group