Free fan festival offers hockey fun ahead of Kraken’s Winter Classic battle

SEATTLE — We’re two and a half weeks away from a hockey takeover at T-Mobile Park.

The Seattle Kraken will be taking part in their first NHL Winter Classic, facing off against Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, at noon on New Year’s Day.

There will also be a two-day outdoor fan festival — the Enterprise NHL Fan Village — at the Lumen Field North Lot on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

It will include family-friendly hockey activities, giveaways, food, and even a special appearance by the Stanley Cup.

You don’t have to have a ticket to the Winter Classic to visit the NHL Fan Village, but everyone who wants to participate must register for free at this website before entering.

For the full lineup of festival events, follow this link.

©2023 Cox Media Group