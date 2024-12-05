Four separate attacks: Tacoma family feels unsafe after three windows shattered in one day

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma family feels unsafe at their home after they say someone threw rocks at their home and shattered multiple windows.

Four separate attacks happened hours apart on Tuesday.

“It’s absolutely wild to me that someone would do this,” said Dave Anderson.

Dave and his wife, Sadie Mitchell-Anderson, told KIRO 7 they were first startled awake after midnight.

“We’re woken at about 12:45 a.m. to loud banging, shattering glass of our bedroom window,” Dave explained.

Little did they know, it was just the start of a very long day ahead.

Two hours later, a second rock busted their living room window.

“I heard the bang and I went ‘oh no’ and you ran out here flipped the light on couldn’t see anybody out here in this window was totally gone.”

Unable to sleep, the Andersons spent the day sweeping broken glass just for it to happen again.

Their house was struck a third time just after 5:30 p.m. This time, the rock landed inside their home just inches away from their dog crate.

Surveillance video shows the person going up to their home, launching the rock and running away.

“I feel that they could for some reason come over and do it at any time, and I could be standing by the window and then get hit straight in the face with a rock,” said their 13-year-old son Gareth.

As if it couldn’t get any worse, the Andersons said the attacker came back a fourth time at 11 p.m. after already causing thousands of dollars in damages.

“We’ve worked hard to be able to make this our home it was this has been my life’s dream and I feel like it’s all been ripped away from us in 24 hours,” Sadie explained.

The Andersons say they feel on edge no matter where they go.

“I don’t want to feel locked in my home. I don’t wanna feel like I have to stay here just in case someone comes and damages it because it’s just so violating you know like why would someone do that to your house, your sanctuary,” Dave said.

©2024 Cox Media Group