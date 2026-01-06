Four minors try to escape troopers at over 100 mph in Marysville

MARYSVLLE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a group of minors driving on I-5 in Marysville tried to run from troopers early Tuesday morning.

At around 3:30 a.m., a trooper tried to pull over a car going 88 in a 60 miles per hour zone that showed signs of DUI, according to WSP.

The car sped off at over 100 miles per hour and exited the freeway heading northbound at the 4th Street exit in Marysville and tried to get back on I-5 heading south.

Their car lost control and the four minors got out and ran but were later arrested. WSP says.

