Four injured after car crashes into Kitsap County Subaru dealership

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says two children and two adults were injured in a crash on Wednesday night near Port Orchard.

At around 8 p.m., a family of four was driving westbound in a Volvo SUV on State Route 16 in Kitsap County when the 47-year-old driver suffered a medical emergency, WSP said.

The SUV then left the road and hit a Subaru car dealership in Gorst, injuring everyone inside, including the children aged 5 and 8 years old.

WSP noted the children were not wearing their seatbelts.

