Four arrested in Belltown smash-and-grab, original suspects escape

SEATTLE — Early Wednesday morning, a group of five suspects reportedly rammed into the Belltown location of the Have a Heart cannabis store with a stolen car, stealing an unknown amount of products before taking off.

Seattle Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Blanchard Street. Four suspects arrested. Please be safe and avoid the area. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) July 31, 2024

Police say the suspects were able to escape in a second car before officers arrived. Upon arrival, however, officers discovered another group of suspects who had taken this opportunity to enter the business and steal.

According to SPD, two of these suspects were found hiding inside the building and arrested, while the other two were arrested after a short foot chase.

The original suspects have yet to be caught.

