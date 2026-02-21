Former USPS worker pleads guilty to stealing thousands in charity fee mail fraud

WASHINGTON — A former postal worker living in California has pleaded guilty to mail fraud in a scheme where he stole tens of thousands of dollars from businesses and charities.

In the fall of 2024, Johnny Nguyen, 50, sent mass mailings on fake government letterhead to thousands of entities.

“The mailings were fraudulent billing statements directing the recipients to send checks to a post office box Nguyen had rented in Olympia,” according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

The letters instructed recipients to pay registration and filing fees for their businesses or charities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Nguyen created a limited liability company called “Business Entities” and induced the victims to make their checks payable to that entity.

Thousands of Washington and California victims sent checks, cashier’s checks, and money orders.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Nguyen deposited some 350 checks and money orders from Washington victims, totaling $82,210. He cashed in on checks from 60 California victims as well.

In total, investigators say they found checks and money orders totaling $395,295.

When Nguyen was arrested, he was told to give up all passports. However, on June 24, 2025, he boarded a flight from San Francisco to Taiwan en route to Vietnam.

A judge can consider the flee attempt during sentencing, which is scheduled for May 22.

Mail fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Under the terms of the plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend just under 3 years in prison.

