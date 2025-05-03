Former NFL player says man vs. gorilla debate might have started in the Seahawks locker room

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The “100 men vs. one gorilla” debate has resurfaced online, and former NFL player Luke Wilson says the Seattle Seahawks might be to thank.

The viral hypothetical question asks whether one silverback gorilla or 100 men would win in a fight.

Although it is widely believed that this trend may have started in 2020 from a subreddit, Wilson, a former tight end for the Seattle Seahawks, took to social media Wednesday morning.

“It might have started in the Seahawks locker room ten years ago,” he said in a video posted to his X account, “I mean, at one point, this thing got so ferocious that I called the zoo on lunch.”

Can 100 men kill 1 Gorilla? Absolutely.

We could get it done with 9. Explanation 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/iflE9B32Q0 — Luke Willson (@LWillson_82) April 30, 2025

Wilson said that the people online are “playing the game wrong,” and that back in the day, he and his fellow Seahawks debated it a little differently.

“Of course, 100 people can do it. The question is, how few can get it done. And my answer is aggressively low, because in the game we played back in the day in a locker room, you get to choose,” Wilson said.

