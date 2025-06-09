Former Kent resident stole from new employer while awaiting prison for $2.5M fraud

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A 45-year-old woman, formerly from Kent, was sentenced on June 6 for stealing from her new employer while awaiting sentencing for stealing from a past employer.

Christin Guillory was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 12 months and one day in prison, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller.

The sentence is in addition to a 2023 ruling where Guillory was sentenced to three years in prison for stealing more than $2.5 million from an Everett manufacturing company, where she served as an accounting manager, according to a release from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Guillory’s sentencing

Guillory pleaded guilty to the crime in 2023, and while awaiting sentencing, secretly stole tens of thousands of dollars from her second employer, the release stated.

She was ordered by the court to notify her new employer about her ongoing prosecution, but failed to do so.

Guillory falsely told the probation office that she had informed her new employer of the ongoing prosecution and provided a falsified email.

“Guillory continued to work for, and embezzle funds from, her employer until she reported to prison to serve her sentence,” the release stated. “The new employer learned of the prosecution only after Guillory failed to report for work without explanation when she reported to serve her sentence.”

Guillory’s court hearing

U.S. Attorney Miller stated that Guillory repeatedly lied about various details.

“The defendant lied to the court, to the probation office, and to the second company that had unwittingly placed her in a position of trust,” Miller said. “Instead of disclosing the truth about her federal conviction for embezzlement, Ms. Guillory lied to her employer and once again repeatedly stole money until the day she reported to prison.”

According to court documents, Guillory began working for a company in Kent after she was fired for stealing $2.5 million in Everett.

“Guillory never told her Kent employer about the conviction, and she had already begun embezzling from that company,” according to the release. “Between January and August 2023, she attempted to steal some $60,000 by altering checks made out to vendors, manipulating the payroll system to increase her own paycheck, or simply writing checks to herself.”

Guillory did not notify her new employer that she was leaving, and her absence at work notified the company of her prior embezzlement case.

“The company was able to reverse some of the transactions, but is still owed $42,000. That amount is now added on to the restitution from the earlier case,” the release stated. “In 2023, Judge Martinez ordered restitution of $2,536,086 to the Everett company and $590,850 to the U.S. Treasury for her failure to pay tax on the ill-gotten gain.”

©2025 Cox Media Group