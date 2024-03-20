Monthly Food Truck Fest returns to Westlake Park starting Thursday

SEATTLE — Food and fun kicks off in Seattle’s Westlake Park this Thursday for the second annual Food Truck Fest.

While there are three food trucks in the park weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Food Truck Fest, which is held the third Thursday of every month from March through September, offers five trucks as well as music and fun activities.

This month’s festival will have six trucks, music from DJ Doc Blammer, free games, and giveaways.

To celebrate the spirit of March, there will be four Pop-a-Shots and a basketball arcade game in the park as well as ping pong, cornhole, chess and Connect Four.

The food trucks for the March festival are Dick’s, Gelatiamo, Vandalz Taqueria, Whateke, Alaskan Dumplings and Theo’s Gyros.

It’s open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Upcoming Food Truck Fests:

April 18

May 16

June 20

July 18

Aug. 15

Sept. 19

You can find more Downtown Seattle Association events in Downtown Seattle parks at downtownseattle.org/events.













