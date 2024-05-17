Food Lifeline accepts massive donation to help curb food insecurity

SEATTLE — Inflation numbers have leveled off, but food prices remain high, which is why Food Lifeline says it’s relying on donations to serve the 1.6 million people needing assistance in Western Washington.

According to Food Lifeline, this could be another year of record food donations. They expect to dole out roughly 75-76 million pounds of food this year as food insecurity continues to plague our region.

Food Lifeline leaders are saying the situation now is worse than at the height of the pandemic. Spokesperson Mark Coleman gave us the estimate that 1.6 million people are currently relying on food banks due to food insecurity; at the height of the pandemic, the number was 1.2 million.

Donations, like one from QFC with roughly $35K worth of food, are critical to meeting that need.

Tiffany Sanders, Spokesperson of Corporate Affairs, said, “The need for food for local people right in our neighborhoods has never been greater. It’s encouraging to see QFC Customers rallying around that need.”

Food Lifeline also says that food banks are struggling to meet the needs of more customers, even though the expiration of pandemic support programs has swelled the numbers of the food insecure. The group added that the stigma of going to a food bank remains, and continues to be an issue among those in need.

The group has a simple message that it hopes resonates with the public experiencing hunger.

“Don’t be afraid, don’t be ashamed, I don’t care who you are if you go to a food bank you will see other people who look just like you in the same situation you’re in. Don’t worry.”









©2024 Cox Media Group