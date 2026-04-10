Flyers react to rising fees for checked bags

As Seattle-Tacoma International Airport deals with a spring break rush, nearly all of the major airlines are raising their bag fees amid high fuel costs from the War in Iran.

SEA-based Alaska Airlines is the latest to hike first-bag fees from $5 to $45, second-bag fees from $55, and third-bag fees from $50 to $200.

“Due to ongoing volatility in fuel prices and an uncertain global environment, Alaska Airlines is increasing its checked baggage fees for travel on North American Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines flights,” the Airline said on its website.

United Airlines and Delta announced identical changes earlier this week. JetBlue started the trend with fees increasing by $5-$9. Southwest increased fees on its no-longer-free bags this week as well.

“I understand, so we just need to get the fuel prices to go down and everything. I doubt that they’ll reduce the price of bag-checks. Once they go up, they never reduce them.” Kelly Hill, who was flying to Victoria, BC, said.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby told CBS News the fees, combined with airfare price increases, are due to the War in Iran and the increases “doesn’t fully cover the price of oil.”

Meanwhile, Heidi McQuay, who is flying for spring break with her five-person family, says the cost of flying has become “too high.”

“We budget in advance, stick to our budget, and use those credit card miles,” McQuay said of her strategies to lessen the blow.

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