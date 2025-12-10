Flooding forces Ebey Island residents to evacuate

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Ebey Island and Sunnyside Boulevard in Snohomish County are asked to evacuate because of flooding.

An order is expected by 1 p.m. on Wednesday because the dikes are expected to be over topped midday.

Residents are asked to bring pets and essential items with them.

Shelter and stabling

Free sheltering is available through the American Red Cross at the Evergreen State Fair Park in the 4H Building. Pets are accepted.

All cold weather shelters are also offering shelter to those who need a place to stay.

Free emergency stabling for livestock is available at the Evergreen Fair State Park. Dogs are not accepted. Please contact Jeff Ritter: (425) 309-2655. Please call ahead.

Darrington Rodeo Grounds is also accepting animals, but no swine. The address is 42109 SR 530 NE, Darrington, WA 9824. Contact Gabby Wesson (425) 407-2899 ahead of arriving. Stables are uncovered.

Road closures

Pioneer Highway (Stanwood) is closed between 212th Street NE and 236th Street NW is closed due to water over the roadway.

Pioneer Highway (Stanwood) is closed between Marine Dr and 70 th Ave NW.

Ave NW. Ben Howard Road (Monroe) is closed between the 23900 block and 260th Ave SE due to water over the roadway.

Crescent Lake Rd (Monroe) is closed from High Bridge Road to 203rd Street SE due to water over the roadway.

399th Ave SE (Gold Bar) is closed from the 40400 block to the end of the street due to water over the roadway.

311th Ave SE (Sultan) is closed from N Skyview Dr to Ben Howard Rd due to water over the roadway.

Reiter Rd (Ave A) (Index) is closed between 109th and 125th due to trees down.

