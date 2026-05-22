Floating stage coming to Seattle’s Pier 62 for the World Cup

We’re less than a month away until the first World Cup match in Seattle.

We’re even closer to soccer installations popping up around the Sound, including one along the waterfront that’ll feature a unique way for fans to get in on the fun.

The city’s waterfront renovation has transformed Pier 62. There’s now a floating pier to enjoy. But, imagine a floating barge out on Elliott Bay, broadcasting live games on a giant screen, with interactive soccer experiences. Most of it for free.

The barge isn’t quite here yet. But, the installation, in partnership with the Seattle Sounders, Seattle Reign, and the RAVE Foundation, is expected to arrive within the next week or so.

It’ll hold about 500 people, with ticketed entry required. And, it’ll officially be open to the public from June 12th to July 6th, with some help from “Friends of Waterfront Park”.

“We are so privileged to be working with our home teams…Sounders and Reign. So, that we are really looking at our home local community while also thinking about the global viewership,” say Yoon Kang-O’Higgins.

“And, excitement and attention to show off what we love about this region,” the Senior Director of Community Impact & Programs for “Friends of Waterfront Park” continued.

Not only will there be action on screen but players from the Sounders and Reign will make guest appearances.

And, Yoon says as of today, free waterfront shuttles are also available in the downtown core, sponsored by the World Cup Local Organizing Committee. That encourages locals and visitors to take public transit, bike, scooter, or walk.

Admittedly, it’ll be tough to beat a match at Seattle Stadium, epecially Team USA taking on Australia.

But Pier 62 will be a whole lot cheaper, probably less crowded, and certainly a unique experience along the waterfront.

The Sounders and Reign are calling the installation a fan experience that brings the energy that the World Cup deserves. It’s also a testament to the sense of community those teams have created around the region.

“We have the world’s most incredible players on our local teams. This gives us a chance to show that,” says Ashley Fosberg, Chief Impact & Fan Engagement Officer for the Sounders and Reign.

“To put that context into a global setting like World Cup,” she goes on to say, “I hope it makes people realize the quality and the level of play that happens here year-round.”

The barge’s “soft opening” is scheduled for June 11th, however, that’s exclusively* for Sounders and Reign members.

It should be noted, while Pier 62 is free all summer, you will need a ticket to get onto the barge.

But, there will be plenty of concessions, games, and activities. And, of course music bumping along the waterfront, as the city welcomes the world.

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