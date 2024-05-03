Flight bound for Sea-Tac returns to LAX for odor in the cabin

LOS ANGELES — Passengers on an Alaska Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Seattle Thursday night dealt with some trouble that forced the plane to turn around.

Flight 1301 returned to LAX shortly after takeoff for an “unidentifiable odor in the cabin.”

A passenger sent us video of fire crews waiting on the tarmac.

“Out of an abundance of caution the flight returned to LAX without incident. The aircraft was pulled from service and is being thoroughly inspected by our maintenance technicians,” an Alaska Airlines spokesperson said.

The airline said there was no smoke or fumes in the cockpit.

The passengers deplaned and reboarded a different plane, which then continued to Sea-Tac.

