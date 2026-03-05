Five arrested in Covington in home with children living in unsanitary conditions

COVINGTON, Wash. — The City of Covington says detectives arrested five people inside a home connected to drugs, mail theft, ID fraud, and creating unsafe conditions for children.

In a post on Monday, the city said authorities served a search warrant at a home in the Hobart area and found thousands of pieces of stolen mail, stolen and fake IDs with tools to make fraudulent IDs, as well as meth, and four guns.

Several children were also living in unsanitary conditions at the home.

Those arrested are facing charges of child neglect, burglary, ID theft, and mail theftm according to the city.

