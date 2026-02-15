10 children in CPS custody after Maple Valley death investigation

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — 10 children are in Child Protective Services’ custody after a death investigation in Maple Valley. The youngest is only a year old.

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) investigators told KIRO 7 that charges are expected soon.

The sheriff’s office reports deputies were called to a home on SE 200th St., just northeast of Maple Valley, for a medical emergency Thursday night.

At the home, they reportedly found the woman they were supposed to help dead and 10 sick children.

“All the children are currently safe,” Sgt. Earl Seratt of KCSO said. “They were taken to local hospitals for treatment.”

Investigators said after the death on Thursday, they worked the scene into Friday morning.

“It was described as being pretty bad,” Seratt said. “It was severe inside the residence.”

They returned hours later with a search warrant and CPS workers, who took the kids from the house.

It is not yet clear how the woman died or whether she is related to any of the children.

“It’s still an open and active investigation, so I don’t know all the details of those things,” Seratt said. “I just know that the kids were not in a good spot and CPS felt it necessary to take them into protective custody.”

KCSO reported the house has been at the center of numerous incidents in the past and is a known problem spot.

Seratt said deputies acted quickly to get all the kids out of harm’s way.

“Ultimately, the goal is to keep them safe, well-fed and in good, healthy environments,” he said.

Investigators said there have not yet been any arrests, but the criminal investigation is ongoing.

