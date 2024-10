BELLINGHAM, Wash. — On Sunday, the Bellingham Fire Department answered calls of a boat fire at the Squalicum Harbor Marina.

Around 1:45 a.m., crews found a 68-foot fishing boat engulfed in flames.

The fire was quickly put out with both ground crews and a fireboat, the Salish Star.

The only person on the boat was able to make it out safely without any injuries.

Bellingham Fire is investigating what started the fire.

