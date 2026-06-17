Signs of more heat possible just beyond Sunday’s summer solstice

While western Washington has cooled off significantly from the 90+ degree heat of Monday, there will be many warmer-than-normal days ahead through Juneteenth and the Father’s Day weekend.

Highs will reach the 70s to low 80s by Friday, when Team USA takes on Australia in their World Cup match in Seattle. I’m forecasting a high of 83° that day, though right on the Seattle waterfront, it’s likely to be a touch cooler.

Father’s Day weekend will be nice with morning clouds and plenty of sunshine each day and highs in the 70s in Seattle.

Signs of another warm spell (perhaps not quite a “heat wave) appear early next week, just beyond Sunday’s summer solstice. Similar to recent hot days, high pressure aloft will build across the area, which imparts a bit of a downward force on any clouds that might try to develop.

In addition, the onshore wind flow that keeps the interior of western Washington temperate will likely weaken or end altogether by Monday and Tuesday.

If we lose this “natural air conditioning”, we’ll likely see highs back well into the 80s around Puget Sound Monday and Tuesday, with the possibility of hitting 90° in the hottest spots south of Puget Sound and near the foothills on Tuesday.

We’ll monitor the potential for more heat, though at this point nearly a week away, it doesn’t look as severe as the heat wave that brought 91° at Sea-Tac Airport on Monday.

However, even if it just gets a little toasty, fire danger will continue to increase across the area. It does appear that we’ve entered the “summer pattern” in which we can expect far fewer rain-bearing weather systems, so be careful not to do anything that could spark a fire!

By the way, the exact moment of the summer solstice on Sunday — when the sun is at its highest point above North America — occurs in the middle of the night here! It will happen at 1:24 a.m. Pacific time.

Both Saturday and Sunday will have almost identical length of the period of daylight, at the maximum of 15 hours, 59 minutes in Seattle.

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