Fish stocking truck overturns in Thurston County, killing thousands of trout

A Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) fish stocking truck overturned near Offut Lake, south of Tumwater, on Tuesday, spilling more than 7,500 fingerling rainbow trout intended for spring release, according to the agency.

The incident occurred around noon when WDFW Police were alerted to a single-vehicle accident involving the truck.

The driver, a WDFW employee, sustained minor injuries, was treated on scene by emergency medical personnel, and later released.

Despite the loss, WDFW successfully delivered 2,000 fingerling rainbow trout to Offut Lake earlier in the day.

The department also confirmed plans to replace the fish lost in the accident to meet stocking goals for the spring season.

The department stated it is committed to ensuring the lake remains stocked for recreational fishing.

