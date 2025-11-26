First invasive green crabs found in Skagit Bay

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

An invasive species has reached Skagit Bay for the first time.

Researchers confirmed the presence of European green crabs in the northern Whidbey Basin, raising alarms about their spread in Puget Sound.

The discovery began in late September when a volunteer spotted a crab shell at Similk Beach on the Swinomish Tribal Reservation, according to Washington Sea Grant’s (WSG) Crab Team. The report triggered an urgent trapping effort.

“We found a concerning number of European green crabs,” said Emily Grason, WSG Crab Team program lead.

Crews captured 12 crabs at three sites, and their size suggests they’ve been there for at least two years. The species — considered one of the world’s most damaging — threatens ecosystems, shellfish harvests, and fisheries. This detection follows a recent find at Mission Beach in Possession Sound by the Tulalip Tribes.

Green crab numbers have surged in Washington’s inland waters this year, partly due to El Niño conditions, according to the WSG Crab Team. Officials said continued monitoring and community involvement are critical to managing the spread.

