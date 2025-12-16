First death confirmed in Washington’s historic flooding

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the first flood-related death in Washington after an atmospheric river brought record-breaking flooding to our area.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 33-year-old man drove past road closed signs and ended up in a ditch, about six feet underwater.

It happened at Lowell Larimer Road and Marsh Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. This is the same area that deputies say looters on kayaks were preying on flood victims over the weekend.

Swimmers made contact with the vehicle and removed the driver from the car. It was completely submerged in water.

They tried to save the driver, but he died at the scene.

No one else was inside the car.

It’s unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.

©2025 Cox Media Group