Looters on kayaks prey on Snohomish flood victims

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Looters on kayaks are reportedly preying on flood victims in Snohomish.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 11 a.m. Saturday, December 13, deputies responded to a report of “subjects launching boats and kayaks in a closed-off area near Marsh Road and Lowell Larimer Road in south Snohomish County.”

Deputies say they were able to contact several of the subjects; however, at the time, they did not have a confirmed victim of any crimes.

SCSO reports that later, a homeowner who was a victim of the flooding came to recover their boat and check on their property. They allegedly found that items had been stolen and that their property had been vandalized. They were able to contact kayakers and recover their property, according to SCSO.

This incident was reported to deputies after they had already contacted subjects who had crossed the “road closed” signs.

SCSO reports this incident remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Here are some tips on keeping property safe from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office:

Lock up your valuables as best you can

Security cameras deter would-be thieves and provide evidence

Writing down serial numbers or other identifying markings is helpful for police to track stolen property

