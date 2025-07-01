Fireworks aren’t allowed on school property, Bellevue School District warns

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Fourth of July is just around the corner, and the Bellevue School District wants to remind everyone not to bring fireworks onto school property – ever.

Over the past two years, property damage from fireworks has caused millions of dollars’ worth of damage at Phantom Lake and Tillicum Middle Schools.

As a result, students were denied outdoor recess time because of the vandalism.

“We are asking the public to be responsible for celebrations, avoid unauthorized locations, and follow instructions on posted signage, which will be visible on BSD properties,” the district stated in a news release.

“School property is not a safe or legal place for fireworks, and together we’re asking everyone to celebrate responsibly, without putting our kids, schools or neighborhoods at risk,” said Bellevue Fire Marshal Travis Ripley.

To prevent similar incidents, the Bellevue Fire Department will install multilingual yard signs at 12 school sites that have been identified as past hotspots for illegal fireworks:

Cherry Crest Elementary Ardmore Elementary Bennett Elementary Stevenson Elementary Phantom Lake Elementary Tillicum Middle School Bellevue Big Picture School Jing Mei Elementary Somerset Elementary Tyee Middle School Sammamish High School Lake Hills Elementary

The Bellevue Police Department asks all community members who see any suspicious activity to call 911 immediately.

