Phantom Lake playground burns down again, police investigating it as a possible arson

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The brand-new playground at Phantom Lake Elementary school sustained significant damage in a fire Sunday morning that is being investigated as a possible arson.

Last July the playground was destroyed in one of several fireworks related incidents. The playground just reopened in February.

Fireworks are suspected in this fire as well, but the cause remains under investigation.

A mother who spoke to KIRO 7 on Sunday said she is frustrated. The district is in a financial crisis, and this is going to cost a lot of money to fix.

“We are losing teachers; we are losing staff members, and this is where money is going to have to go because we can’t not have a place for kids to play for recess. It’s disgusting it makes me so so mad. What a waste,” she said.

On July 4, the hillside between Phantom Lake Elementary and Tillicum Middle School was set on fire by fireworks. Investigators are looking into whether the two incidents may be connected.

