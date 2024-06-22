Local

Firefighters work to extricate person from 2-vehicle collision in Everett

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

EVERETT, Wash. — Firefighters in Everett worked to remove a person from a vehicle involved in a collision Saturday morning.

At about 9:14 a.m., firefighters with the Everett Fire Department were at a two-vehicle collision near Everett Mall Way, at the southbound Interstate 5 on-ramp.

Currently, there is no update on any injuries.

Medics asked the public to avoid the area as they worked to clear the scene.

