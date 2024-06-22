Firefighters work to extricate person from 2-vehicle collision in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Firefighters in Everett worked to remove a person from a vehicle involved in a collision Saturday morning.

At about 9:14 a.m., firefighters with the Everett Fire Department were at a two-vehicle collision near Everett Mall Way, at the southbound Interstate 5 on-ramp.

Currently, there is no update on any injuries.

Medics asked the public to avoid the area as they worked to clear the scene.

@EverettFire is on scene of a 2 vehicle injury collision, unknown extent of injuries, on Everett Mall Way at the SB I-5 on ramp. Crews are working to extricate one occupant from a vehicle. Please give them space to work as you drive through the area. #EverettFire pic.twitter.com/955uGOQOby — Everett Fire WA (@EverettFire) June 22, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group