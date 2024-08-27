Firefighters struggle to contain Ruby Fire burning in North Cascades

DIABLO - — Putting out the Ruby Fire is proving to be challenging for firefighters.

The lightning-caused fire has been burning since August 9 and remains uncontained.

It’s located on Ruby Mountain in the North Cascades National Park in Whatcom County and has burned 959 acres so far.

Fire crews say the recent rains have helped reduce the fire spread, heat, and smoke but the steep terrain is making the fight difficult.

They are focusing on protecting campgrounds, trails, and buildings in the area.

©2024 Cox Media Group