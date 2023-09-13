Firefighters respond to house fire on Camano Island

Firefighters with the Camano Fire Department and SnoCounty Fire District 19 responded to a house fire early Wednesday.
Four engines, 3 tenders, and 23 firefighters responded to the blaze in the 900 block of Sandell Road.
There were no injuries.
Investigators are working to determine the cause.
