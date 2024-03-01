Firefighters respond to house fire in Bellevue, one person injured

Firefighters in Bellevue responded to a house fire Thursday evening, where at least one person was injured.

At about 5:14 p.m, firefighters with the Bellevue Fire Department were working a fire in the 4700 block of 119th Avenue Southeast.

The fire department said everyone in the home had been evacuated and they were fighting the fire in the defensive position.

One adult was transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation injuries.

Just before 6 p.m., the fire was under control.

Eastside Fire & Rescue also assisted with the incident.

©2024 Cox Media Group