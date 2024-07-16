Firefighters respond to Enumclaw house fire

Firefighters from Enumclaw Fire Department, Puget Sound Fire, Mountain View Fire & Rescue, and Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to a residential fire in Enumclaw Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reportedly in the 29000 block of Southeast 424th Street.

Crews swiftly arrived on the scene and worked together to tackle the blaze.

Once the fire was successfully extinguished, firefighters addressed hotspots to ensure the area was safe.

No further details have been released at this time.

