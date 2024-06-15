One dead, one injured after large house fire in Edmonds

EDMONDS, Wash. — Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Edmonds on Friday night, just north of Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace.

According to South County Fire the “significant response” included nearly 40 firefighters. Shortly after 6 p.m., a 911 caller reported smoke coming from the home and sounds of a baby crying inside. Firefighters began arriving minutes later and, likely due to the vast response, quickly found a woman and man inside the home.

Firefighters treated both patients before transporting them to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Unfortunately, it was determined that the crying sounds likely came from a dog that died in the fire.

South County Fire reported that fire and smoke had severely damaged the home, and that they would be investigating the cause of the fire along with the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Several people were displaced and are being assisted by Support 7 and American Red Cross Northwest Region volunteers.









