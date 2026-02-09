Firefighters rescue two cats from fire in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue says that firefighters saved two cats from a house fire in Puyallup.

The fire started in a kitchen in a home located on Alderbrook Ct. S. near Forrest Green Blvd.

Crews rescued two cats from the house.

One person had moderate burns, according to firefighters.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

