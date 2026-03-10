Firefighters rescue trapped horses from trailer after it slides off King County road

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Eastside firefighters rescued horses trapped inside a trailer that had slid off a road yesterday afternoon.

According to Eastside Fire & Rescue, crews stabilized the trailer and made sure the horses were kept calm and safe before starting any rescue efforts.

Firefighters completed the rescue after around 40 minutes.

There was no word on any injuries to horses or people, but EF&R reported the rescue was successful.

