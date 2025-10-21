Firefighters rescue resident from burning Auburn apartment

One person was critically injured in an apartment fire in Auburn on Tuesday afternoon, according to Valley Regional Fire Authority.

Firefighters were called to a structure fire around 3:51 p.m. in the 900 block of 21st Street Northeast.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from one of the units.

One person was rescued from inside and taken to the hospital by medics with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Fire crews quickly put out the flames and contained the damage to a single unit, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is being contacted to help residents who were displaced by the fire.

