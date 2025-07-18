Firefighters rescue one person from house fire in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Firefighters helped one person from a burning home in Kent early Friday morning.

According to Puget Sound Fire, the home, located along South 262nd Street, was burning for around 40 minutes before firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

Crews report that one person was able to safely exit the house on their own. Firefighters rescued the second person from the second floor by bringing them down a ground ladder.

Puget Sound Fire confirmed that one person was treated at the scene for minor injuries before being taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

©2025 Cox Media Group