Firefighters discover dead body in Whatcom county house fire

SUMAS, Wash. — Whatcom County Fire District 14 says firefighters found a dead man in a house fire in Sumas.

Crews were called to a home on Halverstick Road at around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.

They arrived quickly and worked to put out the fire, eventually finding the man inside the house.

The fire district says it has no information on the man’s identity.

The Whatcom County Fire Marshal, along with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the circumstances surrounding the person’s death.

