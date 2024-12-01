Local

Firefighters battle barn fire in Covington

By KIRO 7 News Staff
COVINGTON, Wash. — Puget Sound Fire crews battled a barn fire in the Highpointe neighborhood of Covington on Saturday afternoon.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in approximately 45 minutes.

Luckily, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

