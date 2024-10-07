Firefighters arrive at North Tacoma garage to find it enveloped in flames

TACOMA, Wash. — Firefighters arrived at a garage near North Tacoma early Sunday to find it fully involved in flames.

Tacoma Fire Crews were dispatched to the detached garage at North 14th Street near North Steele Street at 2:26 a.m.

Firefighters were fast to attack the fire from the outside and prevented the flames from reaching the nearby home.

After the initial push, crews were able to knock down the fire within 10 minutes.

Those who lived in the adjacent home, and their pets, were not hurt.

The cause is under investigation.





















