Fire at W Seattle snarls traffic

SEATTLE — Seattle fire is currently at 4th Avenue and Seneca Street for a fire inside the W Seattle hotel.

Around 3:59 p.m. calls came in about a fire in a building.

A large fire response is currently affecting traffic in the area and drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

Seattle Fire said that they have control of the fire and are clearing the building.

Crews were able to find a person who was unaccounted for and said the person was in stable condition.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

KIRO is on the ground and will be updating this story.





