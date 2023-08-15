Fire ‘not under control’ at Brightwater Treatment Plant in Woodinville

A fire at the Brightwater Treatment Plant in Woodinville is “not under control,” according to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue.

The treatment plant is located off Highway 9, near 228th Street Southeast, in Woodinville.

The fire started as employees were fusing plastic piping.

Fire has shot down pipes 60 feet below ground and is not under control, according to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue.

Rescue and hazmat teams around the area have been called in to assist.

As of now, employees and contractors are safe and operations at the Brightwater Treatment Plant have not been affected. We will provide more information as we know it. https://t.co/zz8dCV8mYC — King County Wastewater Treatment Division (@KingCountyWTD) August 15, 2023

