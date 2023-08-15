Local

Fire ‘not under control’ at Brightwater Treatment Plant in Woodinville

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Image 1 of 4

Fire ‘not under control’ at Brightwater Treatment Plant in Woodinville

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A fire at the Brightwater Treatment Plant in Woodinville is “not under control,” according to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue.

The treatment plant is located off Highway 9, near 228th Street Southeast, in Woodinville.

The fire started as employees were fusing plastic piping.

Fire has shot down pipes 60 feet below ground and is not under control, according to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue.

Rescue and hazmat teams around the area have been called in to assist.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read