Fire in multi-housing building displaces families in Issaquah

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Fire crews answered a call of a fire in a three-story multi-housing building in Issaquah on Sunday afternoon.

Around 5:17 p.m. on Sunday, crews from Eastside Fire & Rescue arrived at 4600 West Sammamish Parkway Southeast to flames coming out of one of the units.

The fire was on the first floor and threatening to spread to the other floors.

Fire in multi-unit building (Eastside Fire & Rescue)

After 30 minutes, crews were able to get a handle on the fire and prevent the spread.

The residents and those in the units on the second and third floors above the fire were displaced as a result.

According to Eastside Fire & Rescue, the American Red Cross will be helping the displaced families with their necessities.

There were no injuries reported and the pet turtle in the unit was found unharmed.

