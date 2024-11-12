Fire at the historic Camp Long prompts massive fire response

SEATTLE — One of the main buildings at Camp Long in West Seattle caught fire Monday evening.

A Seattle Fire Spokesperson tells KIRO 7 no one was injured in the fire and crews are still assessing the total amount of damage.

Seattle Fire had parts of 35th Avenue Southwest and Dawson Street shut off as crews worked the scene.

The response brought out several people who live near the park who couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

“We love Camp Long. We’ve lived here for almost 25 years. We’ve spent a lot of time here with our dog and families and this is just heartbreaking to see this happening today,” Carrie Antezana, who lives near the park, said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

