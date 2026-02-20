Fire destroys home in Renton after spreading from one building to another

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Regional Fire Authority says that a fire caused significant damage to a home in East Renton.

Firefighters responded to a fire call on West Lake Desire Dr. SE. near 181 Ave. SE. around 12:00 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found the house property fully covered in fire.

The fire had started in one of the outer buildings on the property and spread to the main building.

Firefighters were able to get everyone out of the building safely and put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

