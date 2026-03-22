Fire destroys home, injures three people in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

A fire that destroyed a mobile home in Lakewood left three people injured.

The flames broke out Sunday morning, in a mobile home park near 84th St. S. and Pine St. S., about a half mile west of I-5.

Medics from West Pierce Fire & Rescue transported three people to local hospitals to be evaluated.

A photo posted on X by fire officials showed the mobile home gutted by fire, with heavy smoke still pouring from the structure.

The fire was under control by 9:00 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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