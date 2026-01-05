Fire damages Seattle home in Wallingford neighborhood; no injuries reported

According to the Seattle Fire Department, a fire damaged a north Seattle home Monday morning, burning through parts of the house but leaving no one injured.

Firefighters were called around 9:52 a.m. to a house in the 3600 block of Corliss Avenue North after reports of a fire inside the home.

When crews arrived, they found flames burning and began working to put the fire out while checking the house to make sure no one was inside.

Crews were able to get the fire under control.

Damage from the fire included a hole burned between the first floor of the house and the garage below.

Firefighters also disconnected solar panels on the roof to prevent additional safety risks.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews remained at the scene to check for remaining damage and secure the home before scaling back their response.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

